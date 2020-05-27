KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, May 2020 Mary Claire Farnan

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — As we round out the 2019-2020 school year across Northwest Arkansas, we salute our last recipient of the the KNWA Golden Apple Award.

Mary Clair Farnan is a second-year kindergarten teacher at Rogers Public School’s Northside Elementary. She has gone above and beyond to make sure her students were still able to succeed during the state’s recent AMI learning period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Farnan was nominated by her dad, who said she truly touches the lives of so many students.

“Mary Claire is in her second year as a teacher. She has taught kindergarten both years at Northside. As her father, Mary Claire was born to be a kindergarten teacher, she is so good at it and she loves her kids. For Christmas when she arranged to have Santa Claus come visit her class she went out and bought books for every student with her own money to make sure every child received a gift from Santa Claus. She loves what she is doing and has made a difference in a lot of students life.” – Joe Farnan

It’s educators like Ms. Farnan who continue to make all difference well beyond the walls of the classroom by showing compassion for students and through selfless acts of kindness. Join KNWA and Post Consumer Brands as we recognize Northside Elementary’s Mary Claire Farnan as a Golden Apple Award recipient for May 2020.