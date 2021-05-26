KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, May 2021 Jason McMullen

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Har-Ber High School’s Mr. Jason McMullen teaches Algebra and leads the schools aviation program, but beyond the classroom it’s his dedication to the job and love for students that is taking Har-Ber High School to new heights.

He’s known for being humble, selfless and possessing an overall passion for teaching students, something that doesn’t go unnoticed. Mr. McMullen was nominated for the Golden Apple Award by student Alex Lindsey.

If there is any teacher that deserves an award it is Mr. McMullen. He teaches aviation and algebra II at Har-Ber High School. Throughout this year it has been tough for everyone, especially the teachers. Mr. McMullen was and is able to maintain a positive spirit and a focused teaching model. He is passionate about his job and students in every way shape or form. He is constantly finding ways to help students find a career path and he has done this in too many ways to count. That is why he deserves this award. Alex Lindsey, Har-Ber High School Student

Mr. McMullen said it’s the students who mean so much to him.

“It’s about the relationships with the kids. That’s been very tough this year, because of COVID and all the requirements that we go through but it’s what makes me get out of bed every morning” said McMullen.

Join KNWA as we recognize and celebrate Har-Ber High School’s Mr. Jason McMullen on receiving the Golden Apple Award for May 2021.