KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, November 2019- Tristin Lancaster

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — There are several teachers in our community who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of students, well beyond the walls of the classroom. Huntsville Middle School teacher Tristin Lancaster is one of them.

Mrs. Tristin Lancaster is the November 2019 recipient of the KNWA and Post Consumer Brands Golden Apple Award. Nominated by a Huntsville Middle School parent Jerissa Rogers, Mrs. Lancaster is known for her passion for all students, and cultivating a love for reading and math within each student who passes through her classroom doors.

Mrs. Tristin Lancaster Receives her Golden Apple Award, presented by KNWA & Post Consumer Brands, November 2019

Mrs. Tristin Lancaster Receives her Golden Apple Award, November 2019

Mrs. Tristin Lancaster nominated by Huntsville Middle School parent Jerissa Rogers the Golden Apple Award, November 2019

“Huntsville couldn’t have any better teacher than her. You can tell she is there to make a change within each student, she lives and enjoys her job. Thanks so much for everything Mrs.Lancaster.” said Rogers.

When not in the classroom teaching 7th Grade Math, 7th Grade Pre-AP Math, and 8th Grade Algebra 1 , Mrs. Lancaster can be found leading Huntsville Middle School’s FCA program and even attending sixth-grade sports activities to cheer on her students.

She’s also known for forgoing her lunch break to counsel students or give them the extra help they may need. It’s teachers like Mrs. Lancaster who make all the difference in the lives of students. Join KNWA and Post Consumer Brands as we celebrate Mrs. Tristin Lancaster as the Golden Apple Award recipient for November 2019.