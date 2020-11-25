KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, November 2020 Laurie Smith

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) —When it comes to awesome teachers across Northwest Arkansas who are truly making a difference in the lives of students, Farmington Junior High School’s Mrs. Laurie Smith tops the list.

Mrs. Smith teaches 8th and 9th-grade students as part of her Emergency Medical Responders class. A total of 11 of her students submitted their heartfelt nominations to KNWA, giving their reasons as to why Mrs. Smith should receive the KNWA/ Post Consumer Brands Golden Apple Award.

“Mrs. Smith is a very hardworking, caring teacher that genuinely cares about the children. Her desires and motives are great and ought to be looked upon by everyone. I believe she deserves to win this because she tries to make a difference in our generation whether talking about smoking awareness, drinking, and driving in her health class or anatomy and CPR in EMR. Thank you so much for your time, and thank you!” – Elijah McKinney

During a surprise presentation coordinated by Farmington Jr. High Assistant Principal Leonard Ogden, KNWA News crews were able to catch Mrs. Smith off guard during an outdoor class session.

Student nominations continued below:

“Mrs. Smith is the greatest teacher I have ever had. Not only does she work to help us every day she does it with great pride and loves to help us in every way. She teaches 2 grades every day and always has a happy attitude. I really think she needs to win this award, she has done so much for me and for our school. She has helped me grow and achieve in so many ways. Thank you, Mrs. Smith! We love you!”- Mabry Webb

“Mrs. Smith goes above and beyond to make the students in our school happy. She always has a smile on her face! She teaches multiple classes, Health and EMR. She teaches us life lessons, and we are always having fun in her class! I think she should win because she does so much for our school. Even through this pandemic, she has made it so much easier!!” – Breanna Henson

Join KNWA as we recognize and celebrate Farmington Junior High School’s Mrs. Laurie Smith for the Golden Apple Award.