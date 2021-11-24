KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, November 2021 Buffy Kable

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — One local school bus driver is touching the lives of students well beyond the school bus stop, making a positive impact that spans nearly two decades.

Debbie “Buffy” Kable has served as a bus driver in the West Fork School district for the past 17 years. She’s known for being a dedicated worker who loves the students, while wearing multiple hats, also serving as the transportation secretary.

“The first thing every kid sees is the bus driver. So you’ve gotta give them all a good Good Morning, and a good Goodbye. You’ve gotta talk to them, be a counselor, you’ve gotta help them. So I’m just glad I left an impact on somebody, at least one person in this town”. Said Kable.

She was nominated for the Golden Apple Award by West Fork resident Susan Murphy.

She is very congenial she don’t know a strangers. Everyone calls her Miss Buffy. All the kids love her. Nothing she won’t do for people and the kids respect her because she is stern. Very protective of her kids. She deserves to have recognition for the difficult job she has and executes very very well. With the patience ad love on such and an important and difficult job of keeping our kids safe, in line and happy.” Susan Murphy, West Fork, AR

Join KNWA as we recognize and celebrate the West Fork School district’s very own Debbie “Buffy” Kable for receiving the Golden Apple Award for November 2021.