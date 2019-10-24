KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, October 2019 – Alan Barton

GREENLAND, Ark. — (KNWA) Throughout Northwest Arkansas there are many teachers, counselors, and coaches who are doing their part to positively impact the lives of others, while Making Better Happen in the classroom and beyond. KNWA and Post Consumer Brands works to recognize those who truly make a difference.

Greenland Elementary School Principal Alan Barton was honored as the Golden Apple Award recipient for the month of October 2019 during a surprise assembly before students and staff. Nominated by Carl Center, Principal Barton has lived in Greenland since 1989 and has served the students of the Greenland School District for over two decades. He also serves as Greenland High School’s girl’s basketball coach.

Principal Barton is known for starting the day with students singing and dancing while motivating them to take on the day ahead. Upon receiving his Golden Apple Award, Barton said he’s always given his best efforts to reflect the spirit of the special people in the town of Greenland.

” I’m proud to accept this award on behave of every student that I have had a part in their live here in Pirate country. ” said Barton.