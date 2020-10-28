KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, October 2020 Kim Phillips

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Even during the current coronavirus pandemic, there are several school teachers across Northwest Arkansas who still go above and beyond the duties of the job to make sure students have a fighting chance to succeed. Greer Lingle Middle School’s Kim Phillips is one of the teachers who tops the list.

Greer Lingle Middle School’s Kim Phillips takes photo with her class after being presented with the KNWA/ Post Consumer Brands Golden Apple Award recipient for October 2020.

With the help of Principal Mary Elmore, Phillips was brought to tears as she was presented with the KNWA / Post Consumer Brands Golden Apple Award during a surprise presentation on campus.

Phillips was nominated for the award by Greer Lingle parent Christina Winchester who said Phillips has made such a positive impact in her son’s life.

“Miss Phillips is one of a kind due to her dedication & willingness to be involved in a child’s life. I have witnessed her take on many children under her wing, protecting them, teaching them not only school, but life lessons, she will feed them, come to their house & visit, help with school work & so much more,” said Winchester.

Phillips teaches 8th grade English, Social Studies / WEB. She said it’s the students who make the job so rewarding.

“It’s because them that I love my job. They make this worth it,” Phillips said.

Join KNWA and Post Consumer Brands as we recognize Gree Lingle Middle School’s Kim Phillips as a Golden Apple Award recipient for October 2020.