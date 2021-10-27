KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, October 2021 Debbie Nesbitt

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — One local school administrator continues to lead from the top, all while balancing multiple roles both professionally and in her personal life.

Mrs. Debbie Nesbitt serves as Fayetteville Christian School’s Elementary Vice Principal and Admissions Director. Most recently she’s stepped in to serve as a third grade teacher. She was nominated for the KNWA / Post Consumer Brands Golden Apple Award by School Nurse Jessica Champ.

Ms. Debbie has stepped up to be our 3rd grade teacher this year, as this year started off without a qualified teacher. Ms. Debbie has been in our school system as an administrator for 30 years. She has a devotion to the school, children & families of the community in a very unique way. She has a way of connecting with staff as well as helping the children love to learn & feel safe! All the while, being the care taker of her husband who also worked in the school until 3 years ago. He is currently battling cancer & she takes care of him while teaching this year! She is a true piece of treasure to our school! I would love to honor her in this special way & will speak in behalf of the whole school that she deserves to be honored for all the gives and does and offers. Jessica Champ, School Nurse

Caught by surprise, Mrs. Nesbitt was presented with the award on October 26, 2021.

Join KNWA as we recognize and celebrate Fayetteville Christian School’s Mrs. Debbie Nesbitt for receiving the Golden Apple Award for October 2021.