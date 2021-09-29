KNWA Today: Golden Apple Award, September 2021 Matt Peoples

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When it comes to making a positive impact in the lives of students at Bentonville High School, there’s one teacher who’s taking center stage.

Mr. Matt Peoples teaches theater and costume design, helping students cultivate their passion for performing arts and providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents. He was nominated for the KNWA / Post Consumer Brands Golden Apple Award by BHS student Madelyn Wilson.

“Mr. Peoples’ made the transition to high school a welcoming experience. He has guided me to a passion in theatre and costume design in particular. He cares deeply about ALL of his students. He is willing to contribute his time to further students interests. Last year, to get ready for Thespian Festival, he stayed up late to submit our entries virtually. He is encouraging and complimentary of all our efforts. Thank you Mr. Peoples for making class fun and engaging!!!” -Madelyn Wilson, Bentonville High School Student

Taken by quite the surprise and under the impression that he was doing a news interview, Peoples was presented with the award on September 22, 2021, coordinated with the help of Bentonville High School Principal Jack Loyd.

“Mr. Peoples is just amazing, he’s a great representative for Bentonville High School. He does a wonderful job, he loves his job and you can tell in when he puts on a performance, the students are engaged, they love what they do” said Loyd.

Peoples said it’s his love for the students that makes his job rewarding.

“We have some wonderful people that get involved in these productions and our program in general. I consider myself very lucky to do what I do and it means the world to me that I get anyone to even remember my name”.

Join KNWA as we recognize and celebrate Bentonville High School’s Mr. Matthew Peoples for receiving the Golden Apple Award for September 2021.