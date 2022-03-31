FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Amy Dahm is a science teacher at Fayetteville High School.
She took a break from teaching to raise her kids but has since found herself back in the classroom.
“My students get me through, they are amazing people,” Dahm said. “Every day I hear some of the struggles my students go through, but they’re here and they’re working and they’re making a difference.”
Amy Dahm’s nomination letter:Amy is a great teacher. She makes her classroom an inclusive space for not only her students but for anyone that needs a safe space. She connects with the children on an emotional level. She also is the Wrestling Booster club President even though she doesn’t have a child on the team. She treats all the kids as individuals.
Mrs. Dahm is a wonderful teacher. She’s warm and caring and makes every effort to help her students learn and grow.