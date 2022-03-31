FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Amy Dahm is a science teacher at Fayetteville High School.

She took a break from teaching to raise her kids but has since found herself back in the classroom.

“My students get me through, they are amazing people,” Dahm said. “Every day I hear some of the struggles my students go through, but they’re here and they’re working and they’re making a difference.”