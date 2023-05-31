SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Basketball coach and science teacher Kimberly Edmondson is May’s Golden Apple winner! Edmonson, who is often called “Coach E” by her students, teaches at Siloam Springs Middle School. The Golden Apple Award commends excellent teachers or other school leaders and role models for the positive influence they have on their kids.

Edmondson was nominated for her lessons both in and outside of the classroom. Her nominations read in part:

“My favorite coach, Coach E, is one of the best coaches there is! She is amazing at coaching and being a sweet person. I think that she should win!”

“She’s so caring for people other than herself. I have learned so much from her only in the matter of 2 years. She has made me a better person in so many different ways, and she’s taught me that there’s so many opportunities in life & not to worry about what others think of you.”

“I’ve learned so much more from Coach Edmondson. During the pandemic I couldn’t play basketball, so I lost most of my skills in basketball. In 8th grade I’ve gotten all of my skills and learned even better!”

