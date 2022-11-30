FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 7th and 8th grade E.L.A. teacher Michelle Hightower is November’s Golden Apple winner! The award commends excellent teachers or other school leaders and role models for the positive influence they have on their kids.

Hightower teaches at St. Joseph’s Catholic School, and was nominated for her work inside and outside of the classroom. The letter nominating her reads:

“Mrs. Hightower teaches junior high ELA and so much more. So that our small school can have a cross country team and because of her love of running, Mrs. Hightower also coaches every day after school. She runs with the students in the heat and takes them on Saturdays to meets all over the area. She has also spent her Saturdays traveling far and wide to take the students to quiz bowl tournaments, even though she is not the coach, so that they would have a mode of transportation. She will always volunteer if something needs to be done to ensure that our students do not have fewer opportunities just because they go to a smaller school.”

If you want to nominate a teacher for future Golden Apple awards, you can fill out the form linked here.