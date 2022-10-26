BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools bus driver Mindy Harris was the recipient of October 2022’s Golden Apple Award.

Harris, who was nominated by four different people, has been a bus driver with the school district for 11 years, and says she still loves the role.

“If we start the day off with a positive attitude,” says Mindy, “they [student bus riders] go into school with a positive attitude in most cases…it could make or break their whole day.”

The Golden Apple Award is given out every month to a deserving school teacher, counselor, coach, or bus driver. To nominate someone you think goes above and beyond for Northwest Arkansas and River Valley students, fill out our submission form here.