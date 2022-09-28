Knapp Elementary kindergarten teacher Jesus Albarran was September’s Golden Apple winner. The award commends excellent teachers or other school leaders and role models for the positive influence they have on their kids.

Mr. Albarran’s class cheered loudly as he was presented with the award.

“Every day when I come to work like I try to do the best I can to better my kids. And they’re the reason why I’m here. They inspire me to be a better teacher, but not just a better teacher, but also a better person. And at the end of the day, that’s what I want to take home with me,” Albarran said.

If you want to nominate a teacher for future Golden Apple awards, you can fill out the form linked here.