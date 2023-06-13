SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Your generosity is helping feed thousands of people right here in our area.

In April, Arvest Bank kicked off its 13th annual Million Meals campaign where people from across the area could donate money to help feed people in need.

Arvest Bank presented checks at Arvest Ballpark on June 13 totaling more than $100,000 to area food partners which is about 500,000 meals.

The bank says it’s great seeing the community come together to help its neighbors.

“It’s always a joy to see how not only our customers but also our associates really rally behind this cause and this mission. We are people helping people find financial solutions, but also just in our communities every day, trying to do our best for the places we live,” said Amanda Smith with Arvest Bank.

Since Arvest Bank started the Million Meals campaign in 2011, more than 20.5 million meals have been donated.