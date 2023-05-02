ROGERS, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — You can help a local bank end hunger in Northwest Arkansas.

Arvest Bank is collecting donations for its Million Meals campaign until May 27.

Donations will help more than 30 food partners in the area including the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers.

Executive director Debbie Rambo says the donations come at a critical time.

“Summertime is definitely a busy time for us, as the kids get out of school and family budgets are kinda stretched beyond their max,” Rambo “We’re here to provide groceries for the family to take home, as well as to provide a hot meal to the family when they come in to get those groceries.”

Rambo says donations will also help the center get fresh food items like eggs and dairy.