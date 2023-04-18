FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest is continuing its Million Meals campaign.

The campaign is an annual effort by Arvest to help end hunger in our communities. The money raised will help provide food for 84 food banks and organizations in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

One of the organizations getting help from the campaign is Cooperative Emergency Outreach.

The president of the group, Joseph Dushan, says they are grateful to team up with Arvest for Million Meals.

“This is our third year working with that organization, and each of those years has provided us with enough food to serve about 20,000 people,” Dushan said. “So, when you ask us about partnership with Arvest, it’s huge.”

The Million Meals campaign runs through May 27.