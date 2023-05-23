FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You have just a few days left to contribute to Arvest’s Million Meals campaign.

Until May 27, the bank is collecting monetary donations for the campaign. Donations will benefit more than 30 food partners in our area.

One of the partners getting the help is the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. They say these types of programs are big for them.

“When we talk to people day in and day out from the food bank, they are always amazed, and sometimes, I think they even believe we’ve misspoken when we say we deal with over 70,000 food insecure neighbors in Northwest Arkansas every day,” said Jeff Thacker with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.