Meet Spade in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals homes in our community so today, we’re introducing you to a dog from the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Meet Spade in this week’s Purina sponsored segment, Pet of the Week.

Spade is an 8-month-old pitbull mix that came into the shelter this week as a stray in Washington County.

Super sweet, he’s great with other dogs, loves to play with toys, likes to be in your lap and give you kisses.

The shelter has paired him up with other dogs and he’s great with other dogs. He’s a good companion, he stays right near you when you’re walking and he’s potty trained.

Probably not an apartment dog just because he’s still just a puppy under a year old. He still has some growing and training to do, so maybe a family with a yard.

If you’re interested in adopting Spade, he’s up to date on his rabies vaccination, all his other vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, heartworm prevention. He will be microchipped and neutered.

You can learn more about adopting pets by visiting the website here.