Meet Spade in Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals homes in our community so today, we’re introducing you to a dog from the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Meet Spade in this week’s Purina sponsored segment, Pet of the Week.

Spade is an 8-month-old pitbull mix that came into the shelter this week as a stray in Washington County.

Super sweet, he’s great with other dogs, loves to play with toys, likes to be in your lap and give you kisses.

The shelter has paired him up with other dogs and he’s great with other dogs. He’s a good companion, he stays right near you when you’re walking and he’s potty trained.

Probably not an apartment dog just because he’s still just a puppy under a year old. He still has some growing and training to do, so maybe a family with a yard.

If you’re interested in adopting Spade, he’s up to date on his rabies vaccination, all his other vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, heartworm prevention. He will be microchipped and neutered.

You can learn more about adopting pets by visiting the website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers