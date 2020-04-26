National Pet Parents Day: Meet your news team’s furry friends

by: Peyton Knott

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It is National Pet Parents Day, which means it’s time to celebrate all the people who have a furry friend by their side.

Sunday’s unofficial holiday is meant to honor all of the pet owners who go their extra mile for their loved ones, and here at KNWA/FOX 24 our team wanted to celebrate pets of their own.

In the video above, your local news team shows the friends they have at home:

  • Anchor Crystal Martinez is shown with her pride and joy, Luka, who is turning one year old soon.
  • Weatherman Alexander Williams shows off his pets, two sugar gliders named Raja and Saphira. Raja enjoys banana chips.
  • Producer/Reporter Clarissa Bustamante’s pet is a hamster named Benny. Benny likes his treats and hanging around with his cat roommate Moxie.
  • Reporter Haley Berley’s cat Fiona goes by many names including Cat, Kitty, and Nona.
  • Director Austin Urwiler’s dog Marty loves fetching anything from sticks to tennis balls in his backyard.

