Pet of the Week: Washington County Animal Shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Animal Shelter is closed due to the coronavirus but what happens when you find a lost pet?

We went to find out in this week’s Purina sponsored segment, Pet of the Week.

“We are totally out of animals, we are closed. We’ve been closed now for about three weeks, and we were told yesterday we were going to continue to be closed into at least the middle of May then they will reassess,” manager Tanny Harp says.

“We are answering the phones. If you have a lost or found pet, please call and we do those lost and found reports. Just please if your find a lost animal, there is several websites on Facebook you could post in. You can call here, you can call the vet’s office nearby to report this animal to see if you could find its owner. Just help us out here. Feed the animal, take care of it until we can open back up.”