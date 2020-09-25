Purina Presents: 3 best friends looking for forever home

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — These three seniors dogs are best friends, and they’re looking for a forever home to spend out their remaining years together.

The Humane Society for Animals in Rogers says the trio — two black labs and a Rottweiler/hound mix — are used to doing everything together as a family unit, and it wants to do everything it can to make sure they aren’t separated.

“They’re all senior dogs, but the good thing about that is they’re not going to eat your couch. They may lay in front of it, they’re not going to eat it, and they’d probably like a good fire to lay in front of this winter,” staff said. “Other than that, they’ll be low maintenance, just full of love for anybody, so they do get along with other dogs and cats.”

“Take a look at em and please help us any way you can. Find them a home.”

The Humane Society for Animals is located at 407 E. Nursey Road in Rogers. You can contact the shelter at (479) 636-3703.