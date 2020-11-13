Purina Presents: Meet Alfredo in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today, we’re introducing you to a dog from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Meet Alfredo in this week’s Purina sponsored segment Pet of the Week.

Alfredo is a two-year-old mix. He is very friendly and very much is a lap dog even though he’s a little bit larger than a typical lap.

He is very friendly, recently neutered and is ready to go home today. Alfredo’s adoption fee has been sponsored. He loves everybody, he’s very much a people dog.

The shelter probably wouldn’t recommend him to a family with small kids because he gets very excited and he’s a little bit big.

If you’re interested in adopting Alfredo call 479-750-8166 and set up an appointment to meet him.

