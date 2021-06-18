Purina Presents: Meet Ampi in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, so today we’re introducing you to a cat from the Washington County Animal Shelter — meet Ampi in Pet of the Week!

Ampi is a 1-year-old, brown-over-white Tabby cat. He found his way to the shelter after being hit by a car and taken to the veterinarian, where his back leg was amputated.

He has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), and the shelter says he’d probably do best in an only-cat home. Ampi plays very well with toys, and he’s very treat motivated, much like a dog.

All in all, Ampi is a sweet boy who loves to be petted, and he’s ready to find his forever home today!

For more information, visit Ampi’s Petfinder page or fill out an application at this link.

You can contact the Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter at (479) 695-3450.