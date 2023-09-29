HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to two adoptable siblings, Ash and Sage.

With training and patience, Ash and Sage got along with other pets and kids while they were fostered. They are the two longest dogs that have been at the Paws & Claws. They are about five or six months old according to Manager Mallory Harlan.

Watch the video above to learn more about these two dogs.

Reach out on Facebook or Instagram, visit their location or give them a call at 479-738-1505 if you are interested in adopting!