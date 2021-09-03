Purina Presents: Meet Atlas in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A dog from Centerton Animal Services is hoping you’ll make room in your home for him.

Meet Atlas in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Atlas is around a twelve-month-old Border Collie mix. Atlas is a very energetic dog and could really benefit from a yard. He is great with other dogs and don’t think he’d be too much for an older kid. A younger kid might be a little too hyper.

Atlas is extremely energetic so he either needs someone to calm him down a little bit or match his energy level. He’s just very energetic and he doesn’t realize how big he is.

He has been vaccinated already and he’s already been neutered so he is ready to go home. So you just need to call up here, make an appointment and we would love to set you up to see him.