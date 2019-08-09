Purina Presents: Meet Aubrey in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — We’ve got a sweet pup waiting for her forever home at the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Aubrey is a 15-month-old female beagle mix. She’s been spayed, has her rabies shot and her distemper parvo shot.

She is kind of shy around people and hasn’t had her with dogs just yet. She will probably be okay just as long as the conditions were right for her.

Her favorite thing right now is just getting love and attention, think she might have been deprived of that a little bit.

The shelter is looking for a home that can just give her all the love and attention that she deserves.

As long as she had the opportunity to play, whether it’s at the dog park, or just going on walks or something, that would be okay for her.