Purina Presents: Meet August in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A chihuahua mix is searching for his forever home at the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Meet August in this week’s Pet of the Week.

August has been at the shelter for about a month and just loves everybody. He’s a little dude that just keeps getting overlooked. He is small and mighty, weighing in at approximately six pounds.

We think he’s around five to eight years old and is just kind of the life of the party around the shelter. He likes everybody he meets, he has a lot of dog friends and has gone to a bunch of off-site adoption events and likes kids and people.

His adoption fee has been sponsored, so come on out to Springdale and check him out today!