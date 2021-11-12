Purina Presents: Meet Bagheera in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a dog at the Rogers Humane Society — meet Bagheera in Pet of the Week!

Bagheera is a 1-year-old male & neutered Dutch Shepherd mix, and he was found abandoned out in the rural areas of Benton County.

As you can see in the video above, he loves to play fetch and can run long distances, so he’d be a great dog if someone wanted to do agility or search & rescue. He’d also be a great dog for someone training for marathons!

Bagheera isn’t an apartment dog, though, and he’s going to have to expend a lot of energy, so someone is going to have to commit to lots of walk and exercise with him. He does well with female dogs but doesn’t like cats.

If you’re interested in adopting Bagheera, contact the Rogers Humane Society at (479) 636-3703.