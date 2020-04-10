Purina Presents: Meet Bambi in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This morning we’ve got a sweet pup from the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Bambi is a five month old beagle mix and we’re not quite sure what she’s mixed with, possibly Jack Russell terrier, but she won’t get much bigger than this.

She’s still very much a puppy, so she’s looking for somebody who’s willing to train her on how to be a puppy. She’s in a foster home right now where she’s learning some basic house manners but she needs a real home, a forever home.

She would prefer to be with another dog. a home without any other pets is fine too. She’s good with all types of pets, cats and kids.

She loves everybody. She’s not spayed yet, but the Arkansas Weimaraner Rescue will cover the cost of her spaying.

Bambi is up to date on all shots and her adoption fee is $150.