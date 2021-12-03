Purina Presents: Meet Benny in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Looking for a special friend to bring home for the holidays? Benny is looking for a special home.

This week, meet Benny from Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Originally a stray, Benny is from Madison County.

He is a very good boy, getting along with all adults, kids, and even cats.

The shelter says he is mainly interested in cats, but not in a way that would hurt them. He just wants to learn more about them since he’s barely been exposed to them.

Benny currently lives in a foster home with two other dogs and a cat and gets along with them great. He also loves being outdoors. He enjoys the sunshine, getting fresh air, and just being able to roam and have fun.

The shelter also says he is very well mannered as he does not have accidents inside, but he would probably be better suited to a home with a backyard than an apartment.

An apartment would likely be okay, as long as he is given adequate outdoors time.

If you want to take this good boy home, he is available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Ozarks. Adoption applications are available on their website.