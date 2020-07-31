Purina Presents: Meet Benny in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love helping animals their forever homes, and today we have a sweet dog to introduce you to — meet Benny at the Humane Society of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

Benny is a one-year-old boy and approximately 35 pounds. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered, and waiting to find his family!

According to the Humane Society of the Ozarks, Benny is good with other dogs, crate trained, and a very loving boy who would do well in any home.

Benny was found as a stray in Madison County and was taken into the shelter earlier this week. Staff at the shelter say he just wants a home where he can learn to be a dog.

You can learn more about how to adopt Benny by clicking here.