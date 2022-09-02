ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Bernadette from Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for Animals in Rogers.

Bernadette is a female St. Bernard who is around a year to a year and a half-old found abandoned out in rural Benton County.

She is very sweet and a great dog as the shelter says she gets along well with other dogs and is house-broken.

The shelter says she likes to play and can fetch so she needs a house with a backyard or area to play, not an apartment.

She’d be a great hiking buddy, playing companion, and overall best friend.

The only negative thing about Bernadette is she doesn’t like cats and cannot be around them. So if you don’t have a cat, Bernadette might be the one for you!

If you’re interested in taking her home, stop by the NWA Humane Society for Animals located at 407 E Nursery Rd. Their hours are Wednesday-Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.