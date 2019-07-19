Purina Presents: Meet Betsy and Asia in Pet of the Week

We’ve got two sweet kitties looking for their forever homes.

Meet Betsy and Asia in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Betsy is ten weeks old. She hardly has a tail because she came in that way. She’s too young for her rabies shot, but she does have her booster. The rest of her litter is here, there’s seven of them.

Betsy

Asia is ten weeks old too and is quite feisty, she does not want to be held. She wants to run around.

Asia

They both have their booster shots, they are too young for rabies. Anybody interested in adopting them will need to fill out an application and then they’ll have to spayed and neutered.