FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Biscuit from Washington County Animal Shelter in Fayetteville.

The shelter says Biscuit has a bright personality and energy. She meows a lot to show her love or tell what she wants.

She’s very affectionate and loves to play so the shelter is hoping they can find an owner best suited to give her the attention she deserves.

If you’re interested in Biscuit, the shelter is open Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

You can fill out an application while visiting the shelter or online at their website.