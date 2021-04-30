Purina Presents: Meet Bolt in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a three-legged dog from the Humane Society of the Ozarks in Fayetteville — meet Bolt in Pet of the Week!

Bolt is about two years old, and he’s a Blue Heeler. His fourth leg was never working when was born, so he’s very comfortable being on three legs and still loves toys, running, and people. He just needs a home that would love him equally.

Bolt can be very selective with other dogs, but he does like some dogs, so if you’re interested in adopting him, your dog should meet him ahead of time.

He’s okay with kids if you’re willing to work with him, because he sometimes like to chase kids a little bit, so he needs some work with that.

If Bolt could have any type of home, he’d really love a farm or a single-dog home with no children or cats, but any type of apartment or home, he’s going to do fine as long as they love him and give him the attention he deserves.

For more information on how to adopt Bolt, click here, or call (479) 444-7387.