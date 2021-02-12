Purina Presents: Meet Bonnie in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes, and today we have a sweet dog to introduce you to at the Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter in Washington County — meet Bonnie in Pet of the Week!

Bonnie is a pit bull-terrier mix who came in to the shelter with facial wounds as a stray. She is microchipped, but the shelter has been unable to contact the registered owner.

Shelter staff say Bonnie is a great dog who’s about two years old, spayed, and up-to-date on all her shots. She’s just looking for her forever home.

Bonnie is great with other dogs, but the shelter hasn’t had a chance to ‘cat test’ her yet because they don’t currently have any cats, but she’s very playful and loves to sit in your lap and just be your best friend.

For more information on how you can adopt Bonnie, visit her PetFinder page or call (479) 695-3450.