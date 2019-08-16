Purina Presents: Meet Boomhauer in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — There’s a sweet hound dog looking for his forever home at Fayetteville Animal Services.

Meet Boomhauer in this week’s Purina sponsored Pet of the Week.

Boomhauer is a one-year-old mixed breed, but obviously, he’s a type of hound dog.

He is very active and probably wouldn’t be best for apartments, would be better in a home with a big back yard or that’s active. He does like to run around.

He does enjoy the company of other dogs. He would do well with children of all ages, but he tends to jump on people so you’d have to watch him around the smaller children.

We’re unsure how he’d do around cats.

Clear the Shelter is going on this weekend so you’d want to get here to the shelter as soon as possible because a lot of cats and dogs are going to be going quick.

Adoption fees are waived for the Clear the Shelter weekend. So you go in, fill out an application and see if this big, active guy who’s very loving, great with other dogs, but active, would be an appropriate fit for your home!