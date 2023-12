FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Boone, from Washington County Animal Shelter.

Boone is a 10-month-old pup who is also known as the cookie monster in the shelter. Boone is a very happy dog who likes to get kisses and loves everyone around.

For more information on Boone and the other dogs available, click here.