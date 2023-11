FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Bowser from Big Paws of the Ozarks.

Bowser is a six-month-old lab hound who was part of the stray dog population and was born outside, according to Big Paws of the Ozarks. Bowser can fit into any lifestyle as long as exercise is on the table.

For more information on Bowser and the other dogs available, click here.