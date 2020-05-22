Purina Presents: Meet Bradley in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pet adoptions are booming amid the coronavirus padnemic as people are doing their part and inviting new four-legged friends into their families.

You can do your part today by adopting Bradley — our Purina Pet of the Week — at the Fayeteville Animal Shelter!

Bradley is about a year old and a very active boy. He loves to play with other active dogs and older children, but he might be a bit too much for the young ones until he learns some more manners.

He seems mostly house-trained.

Bradley is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations, as well as microchipped and heartworm-tested.

He’s going to need a place to run, because he’s got a lot of energy to spare, so if you enjoy hiking or walks, he’ll be the dog for you. If you have another dog he can wrestle around with, all the better.

For more information on Bradley, visit this link or call the shelter at (479) 444-3456.