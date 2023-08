FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Brenna from the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Brenna is seven months old and “has never met a stranger”, according to office manager Rachel Koch.

If you are looking for a lap dog, Brenna might be for you.

For more information on adopting Brenna or any of their other dogs, click here.