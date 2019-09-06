Purina Presents: Meet Bucky in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — We’ve got a sweet boy in Rogers who is looking for his forever home.

Meet Bucky in this week’s Purina sponsored Pet of the Week.

Bucky is a year and a half old beagle mix and a dog park extraordinaire. He can go to the dog park and play with 20 dogs and gets along well with everyone.

He would do really well with kids and be a good hiking buddy if you’re a hiker. He’d be a great companion and love to play fetch all day long.

But he is a good dog. He’s one you’ll need to take to the dog park once or twice a day just to burn out some energy, but he will stay with you hiking.

Gets along with male, female dogs, kids, cats, everything. Probably not a good apartment dog unless you have a dog park on-site and you can wear him out two or three times a day.

He’ll run two to three miles a day or farther. Bucky already has had his rabies vaccination, neutered, ready to go.

You can get Bucky at the Humane Society in Rogers located at 407 E. Nursery Road.