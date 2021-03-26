Purina Presents: Meet Bud in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a sweet, older dog at the Washington County Animal Shelter — meet Bud in Pet of the Week!

As a 10-year-old Australian Shepherd mix, Bud is one of the seniors at the shelter, and, just like any other older dog, he’s not as active as some of the younger pups, but he gets along with any size and age of dog and still loves playing with toys.

Shelter staff say his absolute favorite thing, though, is just to cuddle up on the couch with you.

Bud is up-to-date on all his vaccines, and he’s already neutered. He’ll be marked and chipped when he’s adopted.

The Washington County Animal Shelter lobby is still closed due to COVID-19, so they’re doing everything online.

To learn more about Bud and how to adopt, visit PetFinder, or call (479) 695-3450.