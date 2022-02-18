ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Buddy from Humane Society of Rogers.

Buddy is a black lab and about nine months old. He was found abandoned in rural Benton County.

He’s neutered and loves to play fetch, run around and exert his energy outside. For that reason, the shelter advises that if you have an apartment, be cautious as you’ll need to take Buddy out multiple times a day to get his exercise.

Buddy is a loving dog, as he loves cats and kids. He also does not have any special needs, just someone to love and play with him.

Adoption fees at the shelter have been waived this month so if you are interested in Buddy, come out to the shelter, located 407 E Nursery Rd in Rogers, Ark.

There, you can take a look and see if he is right for you or your family.