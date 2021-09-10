Purina Presents: Meet Bunny in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today we have a furry friend from the Fayetteville Animal Shelter looking for a forever home.

Meet Bunny in this week’s Purina sponsored segment Pet of the Week.

Bunny is a 2-year old pit mix and very energetic. She would be great with a family who has the time to give her walks and pretty much get that energy out and definitely if you have a back yard she would absolutely go nuts.

Bunny would love to run and play but, overall she’s very sweet and a great dog. Being cooped up in an apartment might be too much for her because she is a big dog, she’s about 60 pounds, so she really would benefit from a lot of exercise. She would probably mellow out really great and just lay around just like how she’s doing right now.

She’s overall just really friendly to people, has a great temperament, and she just wants to be loved, pet and she loves kisses.

She will come fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed as well. If you are interested in her, the shelter has her posted on Facebook, Petfinder and adoptapet.com.

There are also links to her application so you can fill that out or you can always just stop by and meet her at the shelter on South Armstrong Avenue and fill out an application if you feel like she’d be great for your family.