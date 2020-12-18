Purina Presents: Meet Callie in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes, and today we have a cute cat to introduce you to at the Springdale Animal Shelter — meet Callie in Pet of the Week!

She’s around 5 to 7 years old and had it kind of rough before making her way to the shelter in November when she was found off E. Robinson Avenue.

Due to chronic ear mite infections, Callie has a little bit of a wonky ear from scratching at it.

She’s extremely friendly and affectionate and very much wants to sit in your lap. The only issue is she doesn’t particularly enjoy the company of other cats, so shelter staff recommend she go to a single-cat family.

Callie’s adoption fee is sponsored, and she’s ready to go home with you today!

If you’re interested in adopting Callie, call Springdale Animal Services at (479) 750-8166 or visit Callie’s PetFinder page!

