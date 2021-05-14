Purina Presents: Meet Candace in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to a cat from Fayetteville Animal Services — meet Candace in Pet of the Week!

Candace is about 4 years old, and shelter staff say she’s really sweet and kind of shy at first, but she comes around pretty quickly!

She loves to hide in bedding and blankets, but then she’ll come out of her shell and she’s really curious. Staff say she seems very curious about the other cats and think she would get along okay with other kitties.

Candace would also likely get along with calmer dogs and gentle kids, as well.

She really seems to be an all-around great cat when she gets comfortable to her environment, and she’s very beautiful — solid white, which you don’t see too often!

To learn more about adopting Candace, contact Fayetteville Animal Services at (479) 444-3456.