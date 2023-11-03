SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Cannoli from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Cannoli has been at the shelter longer than the pups around him. He is known as a super friendly and chill dog.

He loves walking on the trails but enjoys snuggling on the couch.

Cannoli is up to date on vaccinations, is microchipped, heartworm negative and neutered.

Watch the video above to learn more about him.

Those interested in adopting can find him and more than 60 dogs can visit Springdale Animal Services to learn more. Adoption fees are sponsored for dogs that have been there for over a month.