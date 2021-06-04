Purina Presents: Meet Cassius in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals homes in our community so we’re introducing you to a very playful dog from the Centerton Animal Services.

Cassius is an eight-month-old mixed breed puppy. The shelter doesn’t foresee him getting huge, he hasn’t grown the last few months he’s been there. He is very playful, he’d be great in a home with children or in a home with an active family.

Cassius is great with other dogs, he’s already neutered and he’s already had his shots so he’s all ready to go home and make someone a great little baby. Anyone who’s willing to run, play, not really lay down until he’s tired. He’s very cuddly once he gets ready and done playing but definitely needs someone to run with him.

If you want to meet Cassius or any of the dogs, you can give the shelter a call at 479-795-0078 or make an appointment.